David Moyes comments on West Ham striker Andy Carroll’s fitness

West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed that the Hammers striker Andy Carroll is inching closer to full fitness.
Carroll last played in West Ham’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on 4th January, and has been injured since.
Moyes has revealed that he is getting closer to being ready to play. The 29-year-old has made only 12 appearances this season (seven starts) clocking only 700 minutes of Premier League action.
When asked whether the 29-year-old is ready to play the last four or five matches, Moyes admitted that the striker has got a chance, but he is not sure whether the striker would be ready to play the full 90 minutes.
“He’s got a chance, he’s improved,” said Moyes, as quoted by Football London.
“He’s running, changing direction. Can we get him fit for the 90 minutes, I’m not sure but for 20 or 30 minutes then it’ll be really good.”
West Ham will take on Southampton in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday at the London Stadium.
The Hammers find themselves in the 17th position in the Premier League, one place and two points above their opponents on Saturday.