David Gold reacts to Manuel Pellegrini’s appointment on Twitter

22 May, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, West Ham


West Ham United have appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager, the club have officially confirmed today.

The Chilean replaced David Moyes as the new Hammers boss. David Gold, the West Ham chairman, took to Twitter and expressed his reaction after the news officially broke out.

The 64-year-old is a vastly experienced manager who has previously enjoyed spells in charge of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

He left his position at Hebei China Fortune over the weekend to join West Ham.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Pellegrini will become the highest-paid manager in the club’s history. He will receive a figure in the region of £7m a year, although it is still a huge pay cut having earned £16m a year in China.

Pellegrini took charge of Manchester City in 2013, and guided the club to the Premier League title in 2013-14, and won two League Cups in 2014 and 2016.

West Ham fans are ecstatic with his appointment, and they want the board to back their new manager with funds in the transfer window.

