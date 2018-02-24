Blog Columns Site News David Gold posts message about Jose Fonte transfer on Twitter

24 February, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, West Ham

West Ham confirmed on Friday that defender Jose Fonte has agreed a deal to sign for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang for an undisclosed fee.

The 34-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton in 2017 for a reported fee of £8 million. The Portuguese international was playing well at the start of the season, before injury ruled him out for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He was probably not a part of David Moyes’s plans, and he decided to move on. Moyes said in the press conference that Fonte was keen to play regularly and he felt the decision was right.

West Ham owner David Gold has posted a message on social networking site Twitter confirming Fonte’s departure.

West Ham fans responded to Gold’s tweet on Twitter with many reminding him of the treatment Fonte received from the Hammers board. Here are some of the selected tweets:

