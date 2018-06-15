Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours David de Gea agrees new deal with Manchester United, fans react

15 June, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United star David de Gea has agreed to a new deal with the club.

As per the reports, the Spanish goalkeeper will sign a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

De Gea has been constantly linked with a return to Spain during his time at United and the new deal will finally end all speculations surrounding his future.

The world-class shot-stopper is 27 years old and the new contract will keep him at Old Trafford throughout his peak years.

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see that their best player has committed his future to the club.

De Gea has been sensational for Manchester United in the last two seasons and the Old Trafford outfit wouldn’t be in the Champions League without him.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to challenge for the title next season and keeping players like De Gea is imperative. The Old Trafford outfit finished second in the league last season and they will be hoping to go all the way this time.

