Darren Moore speaks highly of West Brom forward Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke returned to English football after a brief spell in Bundesliga but endured a frustrating campaign last time out.
The Baggies gambled on the promising 21-year-old winger by paying £15 million for his signature last summer, but after failing to make an impact in the Premier League, many thought the trust in him was misplaced.
However, in football things can change quickly and Burke will hope that his situation will drastically improve after netting his first goal for the Baggies in their 1-0 win over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup first round.
The former Nottingham Forest player is a natural winger, but Darren Moore, the West Brom boss, used him as a forward against Luton Town. He has also experimented with the positions of the other players, and luckily it paid dividends for him.
After the match, the Albion boss was full of praise for the youngster, and said that the goal will boost his confidence. He further added that he has been impressed with the effort he’s put in training.
“I was very pleased for Oli to get the goal,” said Moore, as quoted by Express and Star. “It will do him the world of good.
“It’s always nice if you have a player who can play a couple of positions and he looks equally comfortable up front. I thought he held himself very well.
“He’s been patient, he’s persevered, worked hard in training, and continues to do so.
“Its another option for me and great for Oli. We’ll pick the bones out of that as a coaching staff over the next 24 hours.”
The Baggies suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Bolton in their opening game. However, they have since managed two wins and a draw in all competitions and Moore will be hoping to keep the momentum going.
They face Queens Park Rangers in their next Championship games at the Hawthorns on Saturday. Burke will be hoping to play a big part in it and add goals to his tally.