Danny Rose set to miss Tottenham’s game against Man City

Tottenham star Danny Rose is set to miss this weekend’s clash against Manchester City with a calf injury.
The England left-back has had a season to forget so far and it seems his injury problems are not behind him yet.
Rose suffered with an ankle problem all season and it will be interesting to see whether the calf injury is another serious one.
The Spurs defender returned to the international stage against Holland and Italy and Southgate will be hoping to take him to Russia this summer.
However, that could be a problem if Rose fails to return to action before the end of the season. England are set to name their provisional squad on May 14.
Spurs are hoping that it will be a short-term setback and the player will return before the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Ben Davies is expected to start against Manchester City this weekend.
This is a vital game for Tottenham as far as the top four race is concerned. The hosts cannot afford to drop points at home and City will have to work very hard to get something out of this one.