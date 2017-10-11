Danny Rose prefers Manchester United over Chelsea

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
The England international recently revealed that he wants to win trophies and that Spurs are not paying him enough.
According to Daily Star, Manchester United are interested in signing him and Jose Mourinho is confident of landing him in a £45m deal.
The report claims that Chelsea want to sign Rose as well but the player prefers a move to Old Trafford.
It will be interesting to see how Spurs deal with the situation now. It is evident that Rose is open to a transfer. Furthermore, Davies has done well to replace him in the starting lineup so far this season.
Daniel Levy might just have to cash in on him at the end of this season if the situation does not change soon.
Rose is one of the best left backs in the country right now and he would be an upgrade on Luke Shaw. The former Saints defender has been suffering from injuries and has fallen down the pecking order that Old Trafford.
The likes of Blind, Darmian and Rojo are all selected ahead of the Shaw nowadays.
Rose has not played for Spurs so far this season and is set to return from injury later this month. Apparently, he has his heart set on a move to Manchester United and it remains to be seen how the transfer saga unfolds in the summer.