Danny Rose could leave Tottenham this month

Tottenham defender Danny Rose could leave the club before the end of this month.
The 28-year-old left back is no longer in Pochettino’s first team plans and he will need to leave in order to play regular first-team football.
According to the Daily Mirror, the likes of Schalke and PSG are interested in signing the England international. Rose is one of the best left backs around Europe right now and he should have no problems finding a club.
Rose is valued at around £50million and the report claims that Spurs are ready to sell him although no replacement can be signed. The transfer window is closed for the English clubs but they can still sell players to foreign clubs.
It will be interesting to see whether Rose’s suitors can agree on a fee with Spurs now. He is unwanted at the club and therefore clubs will not want to pay the £50million asking price.
Pochettino is ready to use Vertonghen and Kyle Walker-Peters as his back up left backs this season. Ben Davies remains his first choice.
Tottenham have not signed a single player this summer and losing a player of Rose’s calibre right now would be a big mistake. They need depth to challenge Manchester City and Rose could make a big difference for them.
It will be interesting to see how the Spurs fans react if the player is sold this month.