Danny Murphy sends out a message to Dele Alli’s critics

Tottenham picked up a vital 3-1 win over Chelsea yesterday and Dele Alli managed to score a brace for the visitors.
The England midfielder has been under the spotlight in the recent weeks because of his dip in form and his tendency to dive.
However, the former MK Dons star has responded with a stunning performance against the defending champions in a must-win game.
Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that Alli’s critics have got the perfect response now. The BBC pundit went on to explain that young players can often hit a rough patch but they should not be written off.
The MOTD pundit said: “Dele Alli’s performance against Chelsea should act as a reminder for his critics that young footballers can lose a bit of form or miss some chances – but they don’t lose their quality or class. The technical ability that Alli showed to score his first goal in Tottenham’s 3-1 win has always been there, even when things were not coming off for him in front of goal. People forget how new he is to this level of football – he is still only 21 – and that he set the bar really high and very early by coming into the Premier League, breaking into the Tottenham team and playing so well. Because he has not been scoring as many goals this season, people have been saying he is struggling, when he is actually having his best campaign in terms of assists and chances created.”
The 21-year-old is a world-class talent and he will only keep getting better.
It will be interesting to see whether he can continue his form and finish the season strongly. Alli could have a big role to play in the World Cup this summer.