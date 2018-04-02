Danny Higginbotham showers praise on Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Former Manchester United player and now a popular football pundit, Danny Higginbotham has showered praise on Burnley manager Sean Dyche.
Higginbotham says that Dyche should be up among the contenders for the manager of the season after his brilliant managerial performance with Burnley.
Manchester City are on course to win the Premier League, and should that happen, Pep Guardiola is likely to be crowned as the manager of the season.
Higginbotham admits that Guardiola is favourite to win that prestigious award but the Burnley man has been nothing short of incredible this season.
Last season, Dyche prevented the side from getting relegated, and this season he has built on it, and could even book a spot for the Europa League next season.
“Burnley usually have less possession than the opposition and do the defensive side of the game well,” wrote Higginbotham for The Sun. “But at West Brom they had the majority of the play and were really impressive.”
“It’s not just about being hard to beat anymore. Sean Dyche values defending but is adding the extras too. Last season they got seven points in 19 away games.
“This season it is 24 with three still to play. Only the top four can better that. Dyche should be up there contending for Manager of the Year. Pep Guardiola will win it but the Burnley boss has been incredible.”
Burnley managed only nine points away from home last season, but this time they have done incredibly well to pick up 24 points on their travels.
The Clarets are defensively well organised and are such a hard team to beat. If they can add a quality striker in the summer, who can score 15-18 goals in a season, they will be one of the forces to reckon with in the league.