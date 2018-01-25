Daniel Sturridge’s Inter move on hold as striker prepare to make Liverpool return on Saturday

Uncertainty over Daniel Sturridge’s future grows with the England international prepared to feature under Jurgen Klopp for the FA Cup tie this Saturday.
The England striker was set to leave the club after Inter Milan’s loan offer satisfied Liverpool’s demands. However, the player prefers a switch to Sevilla but the La Liga side is yet to table an offer.
With the unclear situation set to continue, manager Jurgen Klopp is considering playing the 28-year-old this weekend against West Brom in the FA Cup.
Sturridge was not in the squad that got beaten at Swansea City, but according to Liverpool ECHO, he “has looked fit and sharp in training at Melwood this week”.
With the World Cup beginning in just a few months, Sturridge’s only chance of making the national side would be to play regularly now on.