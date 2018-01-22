Daniel Sturridge wants January move to Sevilla

Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the last few months, and the rumours have naturally escalated during the transfer window.
The striker hasn’t played as much as he would have liked with Jurgen Klopp opting for Roberto Firmino to play in the striker position.
Inter Milan are supposed to be interested in the player, but according to recent reports, the player seems keen on joining Sevilla.
After a stellar start to life at Liverpool and being an integral part of the club’s title challenge back in 2013/14, Sturridge’s time at Anfield has been disrupted by injuries. He has, however, been fit for most of this season and naturally wants regular football, especially with the World Cup just a few months away.
The striker has been linked with AC Milan and Valencia as well, but Inter Milan and Sevilla are the front-runners. Inter, however, want a loan deal, with an option to buy, but they are not willing to pay the €40m (£35m) Liverpool want to make the move permanent, according to Sky in Italy. Meanwhile, Sevilla have made contact with the Merseyside club over a loan move for the striker, but are yet to make a formal offer.
It would be crazy to let both Coutinho & Sturridge leave without bringing in an attacker this month. Would leave ourselves so vulnerable if any one of Salah/Mané/Firmino picked up an injury.
— Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 19, 2018
Jurgen Klopp is prepared to allow Daniel Sturridge to leave the club, but the decision rests more on Daniel Sturridge if he wants to stay or leave in January.