Daniel Sturridge turns down Newcastle in order to join West Brom

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is set to go out on loan for the remainder of this season.
According to reports, the England forward will join West Brom. Initially, he was expected to end up at Newcastle United but the player has chosen the Baggies in order to be closer to his family.
Sky Sports believe that the deal could be completed by tomorrow.
As per John Percy from Telegraph, the player is all set to complete his medical with the Baggies today.
#lfc striker Daniel Sturridge set for medical at West Brom later today. Loan to end of the season.. #wba
— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 29, 2018
West Brom managed to dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup over the weekend and the Baggies will be delighted to have secured Sturridge’s services.
Despite not playing often for Klopp this season, Sturridge is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. If he manages to rediscover his form at WBA, he could take them to a whole new level.
Of all English players to score at least 20 Premier League goals, only Harry Kane (111.9) has a better mins/goal ratio than Daniel Sturridge (145.1).
Could West Brom be the place for him to rekindle some form? ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uZ2j132lNI
— Tifo Football (@TifoFootball_) January 29, 2018
The 28-year-old was a target for Sevilla and Inter Milan as well.
Told Daniel Sturridge chose West Brom over Newcastle for loan move from Liverpool for “geographical reasons”
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 29, 2018
Sturridge had an explosive start to life at Liverpool. He managed to score 48 goals in 98 Premier League games for the Reds.
However, he has been injured quite often and his injuries have restricted him to just 55 league matches over the past four seasons.
Sky Sports claim that the Reds wanted to keep Sturridge at the club but with the World Cup coming up, Sturridge wanted a move so that he can play more often.