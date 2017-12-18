Daniel Sturridge told he can leave Liverpool in January

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been told to leave to the club when the transfer window opens next month.
As per the latest reports, Jurgen Klopp has already started planning for life without the Liverpool forward.
The England international has not been a starter for Klopp this season and it seems like he will need to leave in order to play more often. The former Chelsea striker is currently behind the likes of Dominic Solanke in the pecking order.
With the World Cup coming up, Sturridge cannot afford to waste more time on the bench. The likes of Kane and Vardy are playing regularly and are more likely to start for England.
It will be interesting to see whether Sturridge leaves on loan instead of a permanent move in January. The 28-year-old earns around £125,000-a-week at Anfield and the Reds won’t mind getting his wages off their book permanently.
Sturridge has been linked with West Ham recently and the Hammers could certainly use a clinical finisher like him. David Moyes’ side have improved a lot in the last few games and someone like Sturridge would take them to the next level.