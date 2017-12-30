Daniel Sturridge prefers to join Southampton

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is frustrated with the lack of first-team football at Anfield and he is prepared to leave in January.
Roberto Firmino has been Klopp’s first choice striker since the start of the season and the Brazilian’s form has made it tough for Sturridge to get a look in.
According to reports, Sturridge wants to join a club that will value him as a player and help him rediscover his fitness and form ahead of the World Cup. The report adds that Sturridge prefers a move to Southampton. However, Liverpool’s demands could scupper the move.
Apparently, the Reds want a fee of around £25million for the striker. Southampton have the cash after Van Dijk’s sale and they can certainly afford to meet Liverpool’s asking price.
Sturridge is a target for West Ham (reported earlier this season by Daily Mail) as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 28-year-old is too good to sit on the bench for Liverpool and a move away would be the best solution for all parties. He is a high earner at Anfield and Liverpool would welcome the chance to get him off their books.