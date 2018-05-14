Daniel Levy must act this summer as Mauricio Pochettino hints at Tottenham exit

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged club chairman Daniel Levy to be brave and take risks ahead of the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Guardian, the Argentine has been permitted to spend £40.25m in net terms on permanent transfer deals across his four seasons at Tottenham, and he has done a brilliant job at the north London club securing Champions League qualifications in his last three seasons.
Pochettino is probably aware that he is wanted by other big clubs, and he has sent a strong message to the club chairman that Spurs need to invest lavishly in bringing top players if they want to win the biggest trophies.
When Pochettino was asked whether he would definitely be at the north London club next season, he gave an ambiguous answer, saying he feels committed at the moment, but things can change in the future.
He admitted that he will speak with Levy to create a new project, but the Argentine sounded optimistic that Levy would listen to his words.
“If we want to be real contenders for big trophies, we need to review a little bit the thing. We need to create dreams that will be possible to achieve. Maybe we are a bit disappointed and frustrated because now we are close [to trophies],” said Pochettino, as quoted by the Guardian.
“I think Daniel is going to listen to me, of course. You need to be brave. Being brave is the most important thing and take risks. I think it’s a moment that the club needs to take risks and tries to work, if possible, harder than the previous season to be competitive again, because every season will be more difficult. It’s not only the big clubs. The clubs in behind us like Everton, West Ham or Leicester – they are working so hard to be close to the top six.”
Indeed, Tottenham have had mixed success with their transfer policy, but it is time they must spend big on signing top class players, otherwise they would struggle to challenge for trophies on all fronts.
Pochettino is a top manager and he is the right man for the club. It is time Spurs show their ambition in the market and make bold statements by backing their manager with a transfer warchest.