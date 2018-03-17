Blog Columns Site News Daniel Gabbidon impressed with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen’s display

Former West Ham player turned football pundit Daniel Gabbidon has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen for his wonderful performance against Swansea City on Saturday.

Eriksen scored two goals for Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino’s side won 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium and booked their place in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a good campaign for Spurs this season, scoring seven goals in the Premier League and further laying off eight for others.

He was instrumental in Spurs’s win against Swansea where he controlled the midfield and was the main creative spark of the side.

However, Gabbidon fears that Spurs may struggle to keep hold of him in the summer transfer window.

Eriksen is a key player for Pochettino’s side and Spurs have no intention of selling him anytime soon. He has a contract at the club till 2020, and the player seems to be enjoying his game at the London club.

La Liga giants Barcelona were rumoured to be interested in him but it is highly unlikely they will move for him following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

