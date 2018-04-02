Daniel Farke showers praise on Tottenham’s Marcus Edwards

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur starlet Marcus Edwards, and has hinted that he could be getting more game time going forward.
Edwards is a highly rated young talent who has progressed through Spurs’ academy. Mauricio Pochettino once described him as ‘Mini Messi’ but his loan spell at Norwich has been a frustrating one.
The 19-year-old joined Norwich on loan during the January transfer window, but didn’t play a game for the Canaries before this weekend.
The teenager’s long awaited debut came as a late substitute in Norwich’s 2-0 defeat against Fulham. Edwards did well, and now Farke has hinted that he could get more games.
Farke praised the youngster’s potential during the early part of his short term stint, but he wasn’t impressed with Edwards’s attitude.
Edwards has worked hard in training to impress the Norwich City manager, and Farke admitted that he deserved an outing in the middle.
“I would prefer to give Marcus some minutes when we are winning the game,” said the City head coach, as quoted by Norwich Evening News.
“I got the feeling, ‘No, he deserved it because he has improved a lot in the training and this was a game to take the risk,’
“Fulham were leading 2-0, we had nothing to lose and I thought he had some good touches.
“It is important for him to have the first minutes in the Championship and hopefully it helps him to improve further on.”
Spurs fans rate Edwards highly and they will hope that he gets more game time for Norwich in the next few matches.