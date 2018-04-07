Daniel Candeias posts message on Twitter ahead of Rangers vs Dundee

Glasgow Rangers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Dundee in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at the Ibrox.
Ahead of the match, Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has issued a rallying cry on social networking site Twitter, suggesting the Gers are determined to win the match.
💪🏻👊🏻 Tomorrow is the time to come back to victory #WATP pic.twitter.com/hPQOfgzlmM
— Daniel Candeias (@Dcandeias11) April 6, 2018
Rangers suffered a slump in form after a fantastic spell in February when they won six games in a row across all competitions.
However, they have failed to win in their last three games, and lost in two of them. So, Graeme Murty’s side need to bounce back if they are serious about finishing second in the Scottish Premiership this time.
Also, Rangers will face arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup clash at Hampden Park the following week, so it is crucial to head into the game with some sort of confidence.
The 30-year-old winger has been undoubtedly one of the star players for the Gers this season. He has scored six goals in all competitions and and has signed a two-year contract extension last month.
Rangers fans want him to get back to his best and help the team return to winning ways ahead of the crucial Cup tie.
No Surrender Daniel ✊ 🔴⚪🔵
— nicky taylor🇬🇧 (@nickyt3232) April 6, 2018
Love it @Dcandeias11 hopefully you grab a goal/assist deserve it after the effort you put in #WATP
— Louis (@louiswiholst) April 6, 2018
need to start shooting from outside the box instead of trying to walk it into the net let’s get out there and get 3 points
— Brian Dornan (@brian_dornan79) April 6, 2018
Agreed, but talk is cheap! Just get it done. #watp
— Michael Jepson (@Tobermory153) April 7, 2018
Time for great results at home
— liz gardner (@lizsan11) April 6, 2018
Daniel. We Are Rangers. We don’t do, coming back to victory, very well . We demand victory every week. Have a good game
— jimykrankiescameltoe (@1Staunch1) April 7, 2018
Must get back to winning ways tomorrow 3pts is a Must and nothing less!!!
— Claire Paterson (@babeclaire1) April 6, 2018