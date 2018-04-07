Blog Columns Site News Daniel Candeias posts message on Twitter ahead of Rangers vs Dundee

Daniel Candeias posts message on Twitter ahead of Rangers vs Dundee

7 April, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Glasgow Rangers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Dundee in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at the Ibrox.

Ahead of the match, Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has issued a rallying cry on social networking site Twitter, suggesting the Gers are determined to win the match.

Rangers suffered a slump in form after a fantastic spell in February when they won six games in a row across all competitions.

However, they have failed to win in their last three games, and lost in two of them. So, Graeme Murty’s side need to bounce back if they are serious about finishing second in the Scottish Premiership this time.

Also, Rangers will face arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup clash at Hampden Park the following week, so it is crucial to head into the game with some sort of confidence.

The 30-year-old winger has been undoubtedly one of the star players for the Gers this season. He has scored six goals in all competitions and and has signed a two-year contract extension last month.

Rangers fans want him to get back to his best and help the team return to winning ways ahead of the crucial Cup tie.

Scott Brown: James Forrest is Celtic's player of the year
On This Day in Football: Bayern-Dortmund clash produces 14 yellow and three red cards
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake