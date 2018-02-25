Daniel Candeias posts message after Rangers win; fans react on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers earned a 2-0 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday, and in the process reduced the gap with rivals Celtic to six points at the top.
Graeme Murty’s side have now managed four straight wins, and seven out of the last eight in all competitions.
Jamie Murphy opened the scoring for the Ibrox club with a composed finish before the break.
The Gers created several clear cut chances throughout the match, and the victory was sealed when Russell Martin converted from close range in the 88th minute.
One of the Rangers players who impressed on Saturday was Daniel Candeias. The Portuguese winger was superb during the game, and earned rave reviews from the fans as well.
After the match, the 29-year-old took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Three points more. Great Perfomance boys and Great Supporters 💪🏻 #WATP pic.twitter.com/ondwVW7nXr
— Daniel Candeias (@Dcandeias11) February 24, 2018
Rangers fans throughly enjoyed his performance and responded to his tweet to let him know that he was superb during the game.
