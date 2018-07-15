Daniel Bramall signs new deal with Everton, fans react

Everton have agreed on a new deal with their exciting young winger Daniel Bramall.
The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website. The 19-year-old has signed a new one year deal with the Toffees.
Bramall joined Everton at the age of 14 and he will be looking push on with his development now.
Bramall’s strong performances last season earned him a place in David Unsworth’s U23 side. The young winger will be hoping to have a strong season with the U23’s next year and then force his way into Marco Silva’s first team plans.
His versatility could earn him a regular starting berth for the U23s next season. Bramall can operate as a right sided wing back as well.
The young winger explained that Everton is the ideal club for his development. He also acknowledged the help and guidance he has received from the coaches so far.
Having signed his new deal, Bramall said: “It means a lot to sign the contract. When I first joined when I was 14, even from my first training session, I could tell it was a family club. I just got on with everyone and all the staff made me feel welcome. It made me feel like I want to stay here for as long as I can. The coaches are brilliant and I feel like I’ve progressed a lot since I’ve been here. I want to kick on next season and try to improve in every aspect.”
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
Good luck Dan, go for it mate!
— Paul Clews (@PaulClews2) July 13, 2018
Good luck Dan!!
— Burge (@this_is_burgess) July 13, 2018
Proud of my brother 💙 you worked hard to where you’ve got to 😘 @Danbramall_ x
— Jenna Holder (@jennaholder2307) July 13, 2018
Ps… well done @Danbramall_ #nilsatisnisioptimum
— Jimmy Sprosen (@JimmyMacauley) July 13, 2018
Congrats
— FootballTransfers&Scores (@LiveFootballSc4) July 13, 2018