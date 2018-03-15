Dani Garcia would be a superb signing for Newcastle United

Although the threat of relegation still looms, Newcastle United are gradually closing in on Premier League safety.
And once they achieve that the attention should shift immediately towards the summer transfer window. Last summer was a disaster, and Newcastle must learn their lesson from it.
Rafael Benitez will be hoping that he will be given a substantial amount of transfer fee to bring in players of his choice. But there’s one player who would cost nothing and would add depth and quality to the side – only the club needs to act quickly and convince him to move to the Premier League.
According to reports from the Spanish publication AS, Newcastle and Southampton have joined a host of La Liga clubs to sign Dani Garcia from Eibar.
The 27-year-old has been a figure of consistency for Eibar but it seems to be his last season at the club as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Newcastle have a host of attacking minded midfielders but they need a defensive force in the middle of the pitch.
He averages 2.7 tackles and 2.5 interceptions per game, and is good at passing as well. In theory, he and Jonjo Shelvey should form a solid midfield combination.
Most importantly, he would come on a free transfer. Southampton are also reportedly interested but if Benitez can convince his compatriot to join him at St James’ Park, he would pull off a masterstroke signing.