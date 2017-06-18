Dani Alves set to join Manchester City

Manchester City are close to signing the world class Brazilian right back Dani Alves from Juventus.
The likes of Sagna and Clichy are expected to leave City when their contracts expire this summer and Alves has been identified as the candidate to replace them for next season.
Guardiola has worked with Alves at Barcelona and they share a lot of respect and admiration for each other. Recently, Alves claimed that Guardiola is a footballing genius.
Alves has just one year left on his Juventus deal and Guardian are reporting that Manchester City can sign him for a fee of £5m.
The 34-year-old had a sensational season with the Italian champions last year and helped them reach the finals of the Champions League. Despite his age, there is no doubt that Alves is the best right back in the world right now.
As per the report, Manchester City are prepared to offer the Brazil international a two-year contract.
The Premier League giants wanted to sign Tottenham’s Kyle Walker initially, but the Londoners are demanding in excess of £40m for the England international.
Guardian adds that negotiations continue between the two clubs but Alves has already agreed to a contract in principle to link up with Pep Guardiola once again.