Dani Alves set to be unveiled as a Manchester City player this week

Premier League giants Manchester City are set to sign the Brazilian defender Dani Alves on a free transfer.
According to Daily Mail, the player was keen on a reunion with Pep Guardiola and Juventus have decided to terminate his contract through mutual consent.
The report adds that Alves will be unveiled as a Manchester City player before the end of this week. The 34-year-old wing-back will sign a two-year contract at Etihad. As per Daily Mail, Alves was a target for Premier League champions, Chelsea, as well.
Alves was sensational for Juventus last season and the former Barcelona star helped them win the Serie A and make it to the final of the Champions League. The Brazilian enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou under Guardiola and he will be hoping for more of the same in England now.
Manchester City recently released Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy. Alves is set to replace the Argentine full back and the Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy is expected to come in for Clichy.
Despite his age, Alves will be a cracking addition to City. The South American is supremely fit and his aggressive style of play should help him settle in the Premier League as well.
It will be interesting to see the partnership of Bernardo Silva and Dani Alves down the right-hand side for Manchester City next season. Guardiola will want to win the title next year and Alves could play a vital role in that quest.