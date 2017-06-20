Dani Alves ready to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Juventus right back Dani Alves has informed the Italian giants that he wants to secure a transfer to Manchester City this summer.
According to Guardian, the 34-year-old Brazilian is keen to work with Pep Guardiola once again. Recently, the right back described Guardiola as a footballing genius.
Alves was a key player for Barcelona when Guardiola was in charge of the La Liga outfit. Both parties are keen on re-creating that partnership at Etihad now.
The world class Brazilian right back had an exceptional season with Juventus last year and the South American defender helped them win the title and make it to the finals of the Champions League.
Manchester City need to sign a right back this summer and Alves would be a terrific short term signing for them. The likes of Sagna are expected to leave the club and City have already lost Zabaleta.
Despite his age, Alves is fit enough to perform at the top level for another season at the very least. Furthermore, his style of play would be an ideal fit in England as well.
Manchester City recently signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco and the Brazilian could form a great partnership with Silva on the right-hand side next season.
The report from Guardian adds that City are confident of securing Alves’ services for a fee of £5m.