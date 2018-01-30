Curtis Jones set to sign a professional contract with Liverpool

Liverpool are set to agree on a professional contract with the highly rated 17-year-old midfielder Curtis Jones.
The new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2020.
Jones has attracted a lot of attention with his performances for the Liverpool U18s and the player was a target for Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton. The youngster has been with Liverpool since U9 and has represented England at the U16 level. He is a versatile player and can play anywhere across the midfield.
According to Liverpool Echo, Jones snubbed all three clubs and opted for the Reds.
The midfielder was asked to train with Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad at Melwood when he was 15. Since then, he has been fast-tracked from the under-16s to the under-18s.
Jones has managed to make quite the impression on the Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
The former Liverpool captain spoke very highly of the player recently. He said: “This team is built around him. He’s a top talent. He’s got that quality to create something out of nothing.”
The midfielder is now playing for the Liverpool U23s and it will be interesting to see if he gets a look in for the senior side anytime soon.