CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal face CSKA Moscow in Russia on Thursday aiming to reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time in nine years.
The Gunners head into the game with a 4-1 lead, but they would be wise not be complacent after witnessing some of the events in the Champions League this week.
However, only once has a side overturned a three-goal first leg deficit in a Europa League knockout tie – Valencia’s 5-0 demolition of Basel sealing a 5-3 aggregate success in 2014.
Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey both netted doubles in the first leg and both start in Moscow.
Arsenal have won three and drawn two of their previous nine meetings with Russian sides in Europe, but they are strongly fancied to ease into the last four tonight.
CSKA are priced at 9/5 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 7/5 and the draw available at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Наш состав на #ЦСКААрсенал
Акинфеев, Набабкин, Игнашевич, В. Березуцкий, А. Березуцкий, Кучаев, Бистрович, Головин, Дзагоев, Чалов, Муса.
Запасные: Помазун, Миланов, Витиньо, Щенников, Натхо, Жамалетдинов, Хосонов. pic.twitter.com/8h4GkcsAiR
— ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) April 12, 2018
OUR TEAM FOR #CSKAvAFC 👇 pic.twitter.com/d08lppcXHM
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 12, 2018