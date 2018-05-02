Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha comments on future amid Tottenham transfer link

Crystal Palace fans will breathe a huge sigh of relief after star player Wilfried Zaha made it clear that he is not looking to leave the club in the summer.
Several Premier League heavyweights have been glancing their eye on the 25-year-old, with The Sun reporting in March that Spurs are planning to make a bid for the Ivory Coast international in the summer, and Zaha could cost as much as £50 million.
Zaha once again has played a pivotal role in Palace’s survival battle, and has been in scintillating form for Palace this season. His impressive form has caught the attention of clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea as well, but the former Manchester United winger doesn’t want to leave the Eagles.
He says that he is enjoying his football at Palace, and that he is an ambitious player. However, he added that if any opportunity arises to move, he would be better equipped now to deal with the pressure.
“There’s always going to be speculation,” Zaha told Sky Sports News.
“I am just trying to keep my head down and play my football. I am enjoying my football and I am contracted to Palace. I don’t really see myself anywhere [else].”
Roy Hodgson, the Palace boss said earlier this week that everyone associated with the club want Zaha to stay, and that he hopes that the Ivory Coast international would not have his head turned by big money offers.