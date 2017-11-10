Crystal Palace will not move for Arsenal star, confirms Hodgson

Crystal palace manager Roy Hodgson has dismissed speculation linking Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere with a move to Selhurst Park.
Wilshere is back to full fitness after what was another tragic bout of injury problems. The 25-year-old’s performances in the UEFA Europa League have prompted a debate whether Gareth Southgate should recall him for England duty.
Unfortunately for Wilshere, Southgate overlooked him for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil. This gave rise to yet another debate whether Wilshere should leave the Emirates in order to get regular first team action ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.
Palace are one of the many clubs linked with a move for the player but Hodgson, who took over from Frank de Boer earlier this season, has dispelled such rumours.
“Who has linked him? That’s what you need to find out, because it didn’t come from us,” said Hodgson.
“I will tell you who, his agent — because that’s where newspapers get their stories from.
“We have never mentioned his name. I work with Dougie Freedman and we talk about potential players, and Jack Wilshere’s name has never been mentioned in this room.
“I like him and I think he is a very good player. There may come a time at Crystal Palace where Jack Wilshere would be just the player we are looking for, but I can’t tell you that is the case at the moment.”
The Three Lions face Germany tonight before facing Brazil on Tuesday.