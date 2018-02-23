Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
English Premier League 2017/18
25th February, 12:00 pm BST
Selhurst Park, London
Live Stream: Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live on Sky Go
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Preview
Crystal Palace host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and the Eagles will be looking to get their season back on track with a win.
Roy Hodgson’s side have picked up just one win in the last six and they have lost their last five league meetings with Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Spurs are heading into this game in top form. They are unbeaten in their last 14 matches and Pochettino will be confident of getting a result here.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Team News
Wilfried Zaha, Connor Wickham, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon, Jeffrey Schlupp, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bakary Sako and Julian Speroni are all sidelined for the hosts. Kelly and Sakho are doubtful.
Spurs have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Predicted Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Hennessey; Ward, Fosu-Mensah, Tomkins, Aanholt; McArthur, Cabaye, Milivojevic; Sorloth, Benteke, Townsend
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dembele, Dier; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions. Bet on Spurs to keep a clean sheet.
Tottenham have won 5 of their last 6 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions. Bet on Spurs to win.
Crystal Palace are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on them to win or draw.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Prediction
Palace have a very poor record against Tottenham and this will be a tough outing for them. Furthermore, they are plagued with injuries right now.
Spurs are full of confidence right now and they have the quality to punish Roy Hodgson’s side this weekend. An away win seems quite likely here.
Palace 0-2 Spurs