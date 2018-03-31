Crystal Palace vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool visit Crystal Palace on Saturday aiming to strengthen their grip on top four spot in the Premier League.
The Reds head into the game third in the table, seven points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea but having played a game more.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions and they are looking to complete a double over Palace following their 1-0 victory at Anfield earlier in the season.
The Eagles are currently 16th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.
They ended a run of seven games without a win with a 2-0 success at Huddersfield Town in their last outing and manager Roy Hodgson will be eager to put one over his former club.
Palace are priced at 5/1 to win the game, with Liverpool on offer at 1/2 and the draw available at 7/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's the #CPFC 🦅 team to take on @LFC this afternoon.
COME ON YOU PALACE! #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/JZcNkcbwZs
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 31, 2018
📋 Today's #LFC team to face @CPFC… #CRYLIV 👉 https://t.co/6QyM6br7BC pic.twitter.com/zxYBT8W7pg
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2018