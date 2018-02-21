Crystal Palace set to sign Diego Cavalieri

Crystal Palace are looking to sign the former Liverpool keeper Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer.
The Eagles are looking to beat the drop this season and Roy Hodgson believes that he needs to add more depth to his goalkeeping lineup. The Palace boss has worked with Cavalieri at Liverpool and he believes that the Brazilian will add some much-needed experience to his dressing room.
Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury and the Premier League outfit are in need of a back up for Wayne Hennessey.
Cavalieri is a free agent right now and he has been trailing with Crystal Palace for a week. The 35-year-old terminated his contract with Fluminense at the end of last year. According to ESPN, the Brazilian has managed to impress Hodgson in training and the London outfit are looking to offer him a short-term contract.
It makes no sense to spend money on a backup keeper with just 11 games remaining and therefore the signing of Cavalieri is a shrewd acquisition.