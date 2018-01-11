Crystal Palace set to sign Diafra Sakho from West Ham

Crystal Palace are hoping to improve their attacking options in January and Roy Hodgson has identified Diafra Sakho as a target.
According to Daily Mirror, Palace are confident of signing the out of favour West Ham forward by the end of the week.
It is believed that Sakho is unhappy at West Ham as well and he would welcome the chance to move in January. The 28-year-old wants to play more often and Palace could provide him with that chance.
Roy Hodgson is worried about the lack of goals in his side and he believes that Sakho might be able to make a difference.
The 28-year-old had made a sensational start to life at West Ham before injury ruined his career at the London stadium. Sakho scored eight goals in ten games during his early days at West Ham.
Christian Benteke is in very poor form and the Belgian has netted just once in his 16 games so far this season.
It is evident that Sakho is unwanted at West Ham and therefore the transfer is only a matter of time. Sakho has already proven his quality in the Premier League. If he finds his form at Palace, this could turn out to be a masterstroke from Hodgson.