Crystal Palace set to battle it out with West Ham for Harry Arter

West Ham United are interested in signing the Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter in January.
However, The Hammers will have to face competition from Crystal Palace for the 27-year-old Bournemouth star.
David Moyes wants the hardworking midfielder to improve West Ham’s midfield. The Hammers have had a disastrous start to the season and they will need a few new signings in order to lift the spirits around the camp.
Arter has proven his pedigree in the Premier League and he would be a superb addition for West Ham.
The Republic of Ireland international would bring much more mobility and tenacity to West Ham’s midfield.
However, signing Arter won’t be easy for Palace or West Ham. His suitors will have to pay over the odds for the player. Arter signed an improved four-year contract in June and the Cherries will not want to lose their best midfielder on a bargain.
The 27-year-old is a key player for Eddie Howe and it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Palace and Everton can convince the Cherries to sell him halfway through the season.