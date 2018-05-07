Blog Columns Site News Crystal Palace players react on Twitter after securing Premier League status

7 May, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Site News

When Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace they were reeling at the bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening seven matches.

It has taken a herculean effort from the players and the manager to turn things around, and everyone associated with the club can now look back at their achievement with great pride.

On Saturday, Palace secured their Premier League status with a fantastic 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 stadium. The win ensured their Premier League status for the sixth consecutive season.

The defeat, however, was a bitter pill to swallow for the Stoke City fans, as they got relegated to the Championship after a 10-year stay at the top flight.

Stoke City took the lead in the first half through Xherdan Shaqiri who scored from a free-kick. Palace returned strongly in the game after the break, and got the equaliser through James McArthur.

Patrick van Aanholt netted the winner in the 86th minute to seal all three points for the visitors. Palace players took to Twitter after the game to celebrate the victory.

