Crystal Palace fans respond to Christian Benteke’s Twitter post

Crystal Palace finally returned to winning ways as they earned a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.
Roy Hodgson’s side were going through a wretched run of form, having gone seven games without a win that included four defeats in a row prior to this game.
However, the pressure has been lifted now, as they move out of the relegation zone. Wilfried Zaha put in an excellent performance and galvanised the side as Palace sealed a thoroughly deserved victory.
After the match, Palace striker Christian Benteke took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The Belgian striker tweeted:
We needed 3 points, we got 3 points ✅ Big up to the travelling fans, safe trip home! ✌🏾🦅 #cpfc pic.twitter.com/M1Un6XiwaK
— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) March 17, 2018
The 27-year-old has been very poor this season, having managed just two goals for Palace all season. He has now gone seven games without scoring and Hodgson needs him to get back to scoring form again at the earliest.
Palace fans appreciated his overall performance and they believe he will soon end his goal drought. Here are some of the best selected tweets:
Great performance was gutted you didn’t score but you helped us get the 3 points
— Guess Who’s Bak (@CPFCfan_2) March 17, 2018
Keep going Christian. The goals will come
— Sam ⌀ (@SWPalace) March 17, 2018
Well played Chris really deserved a goal keep it up ❤⚽
— Joe🦅 (@joe_cpfc_01) March 17, 2018
You put a shift in today. Good work. #CPFCFamily
— Michele Golden (@MCGolden1) March 17, 2018
Ignore the doubters, believe and it will come together!
— Ian Leeves (@leevesy) March 17, 2018
Superb today big man 👍🏼🔴🔵
— Danny Bryan (@DannyBryan27) March 18, 2018
Need you to start banging. Big last few games fella. You can do it.
— Ebo (@ebeling_J) March 17, 2018