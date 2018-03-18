Blog Columns Site News Crystal Palace fans respond to Christian Benteke’s Twitter post

18 March, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Site News

Crystal Palace finally returned to winning ways as they earned a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson’s side were going through a wretched run of form, having gone seven games without a win that included four defeats in a row prior to this game.

However, the pressure has been lifted now, as they move out of the relegation zone. Wilfried Zaha put in an excellent performance and galvanised the side as Palace sealed a thoroughly deserved victory.

After the match, Palace striker Christian Benteke took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The Belgian striker tweeted:

The 27-year-old has been very poor this season, having managed just two goals for Palace all season. He has now gone seven games without scoring and Hodgson needs him to get back to scoring form again at the earliest.

Palace fans appreciated his overall performance and they believe he will soon end his goal drought. Here are some of the best selected tweets:

