Crystal Palace fans respond to Andros Townsend’s Twitter post

12 August, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League


In the summer, Andros Townsend was heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, with a return to his former club Newcastle United being mooted.

However, the 27-year-old winger didn’t want to leave. And it seemed a very good decision from the club after he produced a strong performance in Palace’s 2-0 victory against Fulham in their opening Premier League match at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Playing on the right, he was a constant threat on the wings, and he produced a fantastic performance. He took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after the match.

Here are some of the best responses from the Palace fans:

Good start to the season

Palace made a disastrous start to their 2017-18 campaign as they were without a win in their opening seven matches.

However, this time Roy Hodgson has assembled a decent squad and most importantly the Eagles have been able to retain their key players.

They have made a good start to their new campaign, and Palace will be looking to finish within the top half of the Premier League this season.

