Crystal Palace fans react to Wilfried Zaha’s Twitter post ahead of Fulham clash

Crystal Palace will start their 2018-19 Premier League season with a trip away to Craven Cottage to face London rivals Fulham on Saturday.
It will be Fulham’s first game back in the top flight since 2014, and it promises to be a cracker.
Ahead of the match, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha took to social networking site Twitter to express his excitement as the new season gets underway. He kept it simple, saying “Back to business”.
Back to business 🔴🔵 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/mkLgSPSt3p
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 10, 2018
The 25-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the Eagles this summer, with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly having showed interest in signing him.
However, Palace did well to keep him at the club, and it seems Zaha is focussed on delivering his best for the London club once again.
Fulham have been very active in the transfer market and club boss Slavisa Jokanovic has a host of summer signings to choose from, including Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle.
Crystal Palace ended 2017-18 unbeaten in six games, including four wins, and Roy Hodgson will be looking to make a positive start on Saturday.
Zaha is simply adored by the Palace fans, and some of the fans wished him good luck ahead of the match. Here are some of the selected tweets:
