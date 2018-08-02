Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Crystal Palace fans react to Steve Parish’ tweet welcoming Max Meyer

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Max Meyer on a free transfer.

The German midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Eagles and he will be one of Premier League’s highest earners with wages of around £170,000 per week.

According to Daily Mail, the 22-year-old will earn £50k more than Christian Benteke.

Meyer’s contract with Schalke expired this summer and the German side failed to renew his deal. However, Palace will still pay a small compensation because of Meyer’s age.

The Bundesliga side will receive a fee of around £450,000 for his training and development.

Meyer will wear the number 7 shirt at Selhurst Park next season. It will be interesting to see whether the German can make an instant impact in the Premier League now.

Palace are paying top dollar for the playmaker and the fans will be expecting some big performances from the former Schalke man next season.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish took to Twitter to welcome the club’s new signing. His tweet read: “So so excited to introduce our new number 7 maxmeyer95 welcome to the club”.

Here is how the Palace fans reacted to Parish’s tweet.

 

 

