Crystal Palace eyeing £20m-rated Turkish striker to solve scoring woes

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace could look to Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun to solve their scoring woes, with reports than manager Roy Hodgson is considering a bid for the prolific Turkish international.
Tosun, who signed for Besiktas on a free transfer from Gaziantepspor in 2014, scored 20 goals in 33 Super Lig games last season, helping his side win the league title. The 26-year-old has been in fine form this campaign too, boasting seven goals in 12 appearances in all competitions, so it’s not hard to see why Palace may been keen on his signature.
The Eagles are enduring a nightmare start to the new Premier League season, currently sitting rock bottom in the table with just four points from a possible 30. And with Palace having scored just four goals from their 10 games, they desperately need a goalscoring forward to help turn their form around.
With Christian Benteke currently sidelined with injury, Hodgson may be forced to look into the transfer market. The Mail says Besiktas value Tosun at around £20m, a fee the London club could certainly afford, although it’s unknown if they could convince the Turkish striker to make the switch.
Nevertheless, Hodgson has said that signing new players in January is a top priority. “Doug Freedman (Director of Football has been working on meeting with our current scouting set-up and people we use (to find players). The January transfer window will be an important transfer window,” said the Palace boss.
With 57 goals in 130 games for Besiktas, Tosun would certainly be a good acquisition on paper, and such form hasn’t been limited to his club either. The 26-year-old has netted eight goals in 23 games for the Turkish national team, and could find a number of other clubs keen on his signature before the January transfer window opens.