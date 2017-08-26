Crystal Palace are not brave enough, says De Boer

Crystal Palace’s abysmal start to the new season continued as defeat against Swansea City handed manager Frank de Boer his third straight league defeat.
The Eagles have already dropped points against Huddersfield Town and Liverpool this season – losing both games 0-3 and 1-0 respectively. de Boer admitted that his side lacked courage against Swansea.
“In the first half, we did not show any courage on the ball,” he said after the game.
“There were lots of moments we could play on the ground, but we did not feel comfortable on the ball. I can not say it was because Swansea did a fantastic job.
“It was two teams who did not play their best and it is the team who makes less mistakes who win this kind of game. We could have done better with both goals, but I only saw the courage after it went to 2-0.
“That is the Crystal Palace I want to see, we created chances then and Swansea did not.”
Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, bagged his first Premier League goal of the season just before half-time to give Swansea the lead. Jordan Ayew then added a second minutes after the restart.
de Boer claims he understands the frustration of Palace fans and vowed to turn things around at Selhurst Park.
“I understand that the fans are frustrated because they want to see points and goals and they are not spoiled right now,” he added.
“I am also frustrated. I cannot say that we are in a good situation right now. So the best thing we have now is two weeks to train and get everybody fresh in the head again for the Burnley game.
“I’m very happy now the international break is here, hopefully we can turn it around in those two weeks and get on board.”
The Eagles are 19th on the table and will travel to Burnley on 10 September for their next league outing.