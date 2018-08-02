Crystal Palace agree £35million deal with Max Meyer

Crystal Palace are all set to sign the German midfielder Max Meyer this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Eagles have already agreed on a four-year deal worth around £35million with the player.
Meyer is a free agent after his contract with Schalke expired earlier this summer. His move to Palace will see him earn around £170,000 per week. Furthermore, the Premier League outfit will pay a compensation of around £450,000 to the Bundesliga club.
The 22-year-old will become one of the highest earners in the league and he will be the top earner at Selhurst Park.
There is no doubt that Meyer is a talented player and he would be a superb addition to Palace’s midfield. However, the financials of the deal make no sense.
The 22-year-old has done nothing to warrant that kind of salary. Also, Meyer’s wages could affect the dressing room harmony. The German will be earning a lot more than the likes of Benteke and Zaha next season.
It will be interesting to see how quickly Meyer adapts to English football now. Given the outlay, Palace will be expecting a big season from the German midfielder.