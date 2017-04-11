Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Tottenham fans react to Wilfried Zaha’s performance on Twitter

Tottenham are reportedly linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer. The Mirror reported last month that Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is confident that they can land the £30m-rated winger.
The Argentine is reportedly a keen admirer of the player, and Spurs are confident they can get the deal done for the 24-year-old.
Palace rejected a £12m offer for Zaha last summer, but they could be powerless to prevent him from leaving this time.
Zaha has a contract at the London club till 2020, but Tottenham could lure him with the offer of regular game time and Champions League football.
Tottenham fans, therefore, have been keeping a close eye on Zaha’s performance for sometime now.
Zaha produced a superb performance in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Monday night. He was head and shoulders above the rest in the match against the Gunners, and provided two assists on top of his overall contribution.
Spurs fans took to social networking site, Twitter, to express their views on Zaha’s superb performance, and some of them have even urged the club to sign him in the summer. Check out some of the tweets below:
Said it before, and I’ll say it again, Zaha would improve our squad. #COYS
This summer we can sign a huge player. Zaha? Brozović? Isco? 3 players that would improve are squad for next years UCL #COYS #THFC
Seriously we have to sign Zaha what a player he is #COYS
Looks like Wilfred Zaha is great a good season won’t be a bad idea to sign him after all #COYS
@SpursOfficial Can we sign Wilfried Zaha? He is exactly what we need, he became a real warrior and will be perfect for us #COYS
Need to snap up Zaha, could be one hell of a player under Poch #COYS
Spurs fans do realise that Zaha is playing himself out of our price range?!? I’d love him at Spurs but Levy won’t pay #Fact #THFC #COYS
Can we buy Zaha next season? #COYS
