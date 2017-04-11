Blog Competitions English Premier League Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Tottenham fans react to Wilfried Zaha’s performance on Twitter

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Tottenham fans react to Wilfried Zaha’s performance on Twitter

11 April, 2017 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Tottenham
Tottenham are reportedly linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer. The Mirror reported last month that Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is confident that they can land the £30m-rated winger.

The Argentine is reportedly a keen admirer of the player, and Spurs are confident they can get the deal done for the 24-year-old.

Palace rejected a £12m offer for Zaha last summer, but they could be powerless to prevent him from leaving this time.

Zaha has a contract at the London club till 2020, but Tottenham could lure him with the offer of regular game time and Champions League football.

Tottenham fans, therefore, have been keeping a close eye on Zaha’s performance for sometime now.

Zaha produced a superb performance in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Monday night. He was head and shoulders above the rest in the match against the Gunners, and provided two assists on top of his overall contribution.

Spurs fans took to social networking site, Twitter, to express their views on Zaha’s superb performance, and some of them have even urged the club to sign him in the summer. Check out some of the tweets below:

