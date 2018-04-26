According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo has instructed Real Madrid to make Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea a ‘galactic signing’ this summer to continue their dominance in Europe next season.
After beating Bayern away in the first leg of Champions League semi-final, Los Blancos are in pole position to reach their fourth final in five years. Ronaldo isn’t resting on his laurels, however. The ‘euphoric’ in-form attacker has identified two players Real need to sign for next season’s challenge.
One is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, the other is De Gea. The United ‘keeper has been linked with Real since 2012 and came within minutes of agreeing a deal in 2015 but for papers not being sent in time.
They haven’t given up their pursuit to bring the 27-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu and could use Ronaldo’s links to his former club to aid in the process – the Portuguese international made 292 appearances for United between 2003-2009, winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups.
As for De Gea, the £200k-per-week Spanish international was signed by United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances in all competitions. He’s regarded as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and among the top-five in Europe which is why Real are so keen to sign him.
Keylor Navas has been guilty of making mistakes in goal for Real, so a Ronaldo-led pursuit for De Gea could be on the cards this summer.
