Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Cristiano Ronaldo asked Real Madrid not to sign Pogba

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Real Madrid not to sign Pogba

3 March, 2017 English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Transfer News & Rumours
epa05384000 Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (R) celebrates scoring the 2-2 with Nani during the UEFA EURO 2016 group F preliminary round match between Hungary and Portugal at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France, 22 June 2016. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Not used for commercial or marketing purposes without prior written approval of UEFA. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications (whether via the Internet or otherwise) shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.) EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Paul Pogba was linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid before he completed his transfer to Manchester United.

The French international himself confirmed the interest of the two La Liga giants. However, there were no reports on why the likes of Real Madrid failed to land Pogba despite their resources and the offer of Champions League football.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol have now lifted the lid on a story regarding Real Madrid and Paul Pogba. Apparently, the Spanish giants were keen on signing the French international last summer, but the move was vetoed by star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international is a key figure at Santiago Bernabeu and he ordered the club hierarchy to pull out of the deal. Diario Gol have not mentioned why Ronaldo did so, but they are hinting that the Real Madrid forward wants to remain the centre of attraction at the club and believes that signing someone like Pogba could affect his status at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his pride and arrogance in the past, but this story makes absolutely no sense. Pogba is a midfielder and there is no way he could hamper Ronaldo’s legacy at Madrid. Furthermore, if that was the case then Ronaldo would have blocked Gareth Bale’s transfer in the past as well.

Luciano Spalletti to replace Pochettino?
Wayne Rooney ready to consider Everton return

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com