Cristiano Ronaldo asked Real Madrid not to sign Pogba

Paul Pogba was linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid before he completed his transfer to Manchester United.
The French international himself confirmed the interest of the two La Liga giants. However, there were no reports on why the likes of Real Madrid failed to land Pogba despite their resources and the offer of Champions League football.
Spanish outlet Diario Gol have now lifted the lid on a story regarding Real Madrid and Paul Pogba. Apparently, the Spanish giants were keen on signing the French international last summer, but the move was vetoed by star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese international is a key figure at Santiago Bernabeu and he ordered the club hierarchy to pull out of the deal. Diario Gol have not mentioned why Ronaldo did so, but they are hinting that the Real Madrid forward wants to remain the centre of attraction at the club and believes that signing someone like Pogba could affect his status at the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his pride and arrogance in the past, but this story makes absolutely no sense. Pogba is a midfielder and there is no way he could hamper Ronaldo’s legacy at Madrid. Furthermore, if that was the case then Ronaldo would have blocked Gareth Bale’s transfer in the past as well.