Craig Mulholland reveals why Rangers allowed Jamie Barjonas join Bury on loan

Rangers Football Club have decided to let their midfielder Jamie Barjonas to go out on loan for the next few months. The 19-year-old has joined the lower league English club Bury on a temporary deal until January of the next year.
Jamie Barjonas has made nine appearances for the first team of the Scottish club and his last outing on the pitch for the senior side was in December 2017, against Motherwell.
The Scottish giants believe that it is best the teenage midfielder goes out on loan to the League Two side to get more first-team action.
Rangers Football Club’s academy director Craig Mulholland has now gone on to stress that the Scottish top division club will monitor Jamie Barjonas’ progress while at Bury and believes more regular football will help him fight for a place in the first team, once he returns to his parent club after completing a loan spell.
“We are delighted that Jamie has joined Bury on loan as the EFL will provide a different stimulus for him, achieving first-team minutes to better equip him to come back and compete for a place in the Rangers team,” Craig Mulholland told Rangers Football Club’s official website.
Craig Mulholland went on to reveal that Rangers Football Club’s director of football, Mark Allen and manager Steven Gerrard have contacts at Bury, which is why Jamie Barjonas was sent out on loan there.
The Rangers Football Club’s academy director has stressed that more young players could be heading out on loan to Bury in the future, because of the amicable relationship between the two clubs.
“Mark Allen and the manager, Steven Gerrard, have really good contacts at Bury and if it is successful for Jamie then we could build a relationship which may see other Academy players move there in the future,” said Craig Mulholland.