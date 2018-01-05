Coutinho update: Barcelona won’t consider delaying deal until summer

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes Barcelona could walk away from the Philippe Coutinho deal if they can’t complete it during January.
Barca have been chasing the Liverpool playmaker since last summer, but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.
Balague told Sky Sports that the transfer could collapse if it doesn’t get completed during this transfer window.
“Discussions between clubs are taking place about the price right now,” said Balague.
“The figure Liverpool will start considering is 150 million euros (and Barcelona will be willing to pay even more as they want this to happen).
“Barcelona will go as far as it takes to bring Coutinho now, the squad are putting pressure for that to happen, it is the kind of quality the team needs to keep winning titles.”
“Both Coutinho and Barcelona want this sorted now. They don’t consider the possibility of agreeing now for the summer.
“That scenario only benefits Liverpool, it doesn’t benefit Barcelona or Coutinho.
“Eventually Liverpool will have to decide if they sell him now or in the summer, but that could be used to press Barcelona to pay even more than 150 million euros.”
Coutinho missed Liverpool’s recent victory at Burnley and is believed to have told the club he doesn’t want to play for them again as he bids to push through a move to Spain.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted his squad won’t be distracted by the speculation as they prepare to face Everton in the FA Cup this weekend.