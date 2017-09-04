Coutinho told to follow Suarez’s example by former Liverpool forward

Philippe Coutinho’s much speculated move to Barcelona this summer never materialised.
The Brazilian had handed in a transfer request to join the Catalans but Liverpool rejected as many as three bids from Barcelona to keep hold of their star attacker. Coutinho apparently broke down in tears when he got the news that his dream move to Spain was blocked by the Reds.
The whole saga has caused a lot of hysteria and a number of former Liverpool players have offered their opinions on the matter. Club legend Graeme Souness said earlier that he would have sold the 25-year-old if he was in charge of Liverpool.
But former Reds striker Emile Heskey thinks that Coutinho should get on with life in Merseyside. Heskey cited Luis Suarez as an example and mentioned how the Uruguayan put his head down and gave his everything for the club despite all the controversies he had to endure during his time in the Premier League.
“He’s here, he’s at Liverpool, so he’ll have to stay,” the ex-England man said on Sky Sports.
“I’m guessing he’s one of those players that just wants to play the game, just wants to play football, showcase his skills, showcase his ability.What better way to do that than come back into the side and do well.
“Yeah (he’ll perform), why not? We had it with Suarez as well. There’s another player who’s gone on to do great things but the time he had at Liverpool was wonderful.
“He got his head down and really put in performances.”
Coutinho will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season when Liverpool travel to the Etihad to play Manchester City in a league tie this weekend.