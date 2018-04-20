Could Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?

Arsene Wenger will step down from the managerial role at Arsenal at the end of the season, the club have confirmed on their official website. The Frenchman has issued a statement where he made it clear that the current season will be his last as an Arsenal manager.
The club statement read “we will make an appointment as soon as possible”, and the new appointment is absolutely vital. Wenger has been at the north London club since 1996 and has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles.
While Arsenal are a great club, and there will be no shortage of candidates for this role, the club must appoint someone who can build on the legacy left by Wenger. And with that in mind, Arsenal should make an attempt to sign Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Rodgers is on the short-list for Arsenal, although the former Liverpool manager has said that he’s not looking to leave Parkhead any time soon. However, in football, things can change quickly, and if Arsenal come with a lucrative offer he could consider the move.
He has won all the domestic competitions at Celtic, and has enjoyed a very successful spell in Scotland. The Celtic boss will probably end up with another domestic treble, and could look for better options. Rodgers nearly won the Premier League title with Liverpool, and could be looking to complete his unfinished business.