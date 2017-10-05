Conte on collision course with Chelsea, history shows it’s a bad move

The news that Antonio Conte is angry with Chelsea’s board over the club’s lack of striking options doesn’t bode well for his future at Stamford Bridge.
Alvaro Morata suffered a suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City last Saturday and has now pulled out of international duty with Spain.
According to The Times, Conte is unhappy that Chelsea’s hierarchy were unable to sign a back-up option to Morata in the summer and believes the club messed up the deal to sign Fernando Llorente from Swansea City.
Llorente ended up joining Tottenham, which meant the Premier League champions left it too late to find an alternative.
With Tammy Abraham joining Swansea City on loan and Conte unconvinced by Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea rely heavily on Morata.
While Conte’s anger is understandable, he would do well to remember that the manager’s position at Stamford Bridge isn’t the safest job in the Premier League.
Owner Roman Abramovich isn’t known for his patience and his willingness to make changes could easily see Conte heading for the exit.
Claudio Ranieri, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Carlo Ancelotti are amongst the bosses shown the door by Abramovich, while Jose Mourinho’s two departures from Chelsea prove even the ‘Special One’ didn’t always meet with the Russian’s approval.
Chelsea are already six points behind the two Manchester clubs after just seven games and Conte could be on shaky ground if he allows his anger with the board to spiral out of control.